Narmadapuram: Illicit liquor, raw material worth Rs 1.55 lakh seized, 3 arrested

Four cases were registered under Section 34.1(a) of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act by seizing illicit liquor

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department team raided Balaganj Harda Bypass and Shiklikar Mohalla areas under the anti-drug campaign in the city on Sunday. The excise team confiscated 40 litres of country liquor and 2,100 kg raw material (mahua lahan). The raid was carried on the directive of district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and was led by district excise officer Arvind Sagar.

Four cases were registered under Section 34.1(a) of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act by seizing illicit liquor. Three accused were arrested and released on bail. The estimated cost of seized material is around Rs 1,55,000.

Assistant district excise officer MP Singh, excise department sub-inspector Suyash Faujdar and other officers made significant contribution to the campaign.

