Narmadapuram: Legal awareness programmes organised

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness rally was taken out by law students and advocates here on Friday, the court officials said.

The officials added that the awareness rally was flagged off by District Judge Alok Awasthi and District Bar Association president KK Thapak.

Talking to media, the District Legal Service Authority officials stated that the students and advocates carried posters exhibiting slogans - Nyay Sankalp Yatra, Akele nahi hain aap, hum hain aap ke sath. The rally passed through main areas of the city and ended at starting point.

Principal Judge, family court, PD Sharma, First Additional District Judge Sachin Sharma, Second Additional District Judge Himanshu Kaushal, Third Additional District Judge Aarti Shukla were also present.

Earlier on Wednesday, a legal literacy and awareness exhibition was inaugurated at ADR Bhawan of Narmadapuram, which was led by the district legal aid officer Ankita Shandilya. The theme was empowerment of citizens through legal awareness and outreach programme under Haq Hamara Bhi Hai Abhiyaan. Stalls of handicrafts were also set up on the occasion.

Read Also Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended