Nagda: Banks must stop deducting crop insurance premiums without consent

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), has caused unrest among farmers across the region, as banks, have locked the accounts of farmers for overdue insurance premiums and are deducting money from the accounts without their consent and knowledge.

MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has demanded that such deductions of crop insurance premium should be stopped immediately and farmers should be allowed to withdraw their money so that farmers are not put to any hardship.

Gurjar has approached Cheif Minister Chouhan and the agriculture minister for initiating action against the bankers for deducting money from farmers' accounts without giving them any prior information and for not providing insurance amounts to the farmers.

This is in addition to the fact that under the scheme, farmers were supposed to get Rs 40,000 per hectare insurance compensation for their damaged crops, but they received just Rs 4,000-8,000 per hectare.

Gurjar said as the farmers do not deal with insurance companies directly, their queries are left unanswered.

Banks have resorted to this practice to achieve their targets without taking into consideration the hardships being faced by the farmers.

If despite all these concerns, the crop insurance premium is deducted forcefully from farmers' accounts without their consent, then there will be demonstrations in a phased manner and banks and the government would be solely responsible for this, warned Gurjar.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:03 PM IST