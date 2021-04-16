Nagda: Administrative officials take to streets to get markets closed as corona spreads far and wide

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The administrative staff took to streets at 1 pm on Thursday to ensure that markets remain closed to break the chain of corona infection.

District administration had urged traders to open business establishments according to guidelines. However, they violated the protocol, which forced it to get strict.

As a result, police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma and municipality team moved around the city on Thursday afternoon and asked businessmen to follow corona guidelines.

10 infected

According to health department, 10 new infected patients were found on Wednesday. Of them, nine were from the city while one is from rural area. In Nagda, corona patients were found from Hospital Road, Patelgali, Padlya Road, 56-block, Mandi police station, Prakash Nagar, Chemical Staff Colony and Birlagram police station. About 500 people in city have complained of corona symptoms.