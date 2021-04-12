Nagda: Complete lockdown on second day, officials come on roads for enforcement

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Padesh): The second day of lockdown here was successful on Sunday. Sub divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami, City Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratnakar, police station incharge Shyam Chandra Sharma and other officers visited different areas of the city since morning to enforce lockdown.

The officers appealed to local residents to follow the lockdown and advised traders who had opened their shops to close them. The duration of the lockdown in all the urban areas of Ujjain district has been extended till April 19 at 6 am.

48 active cases

At present, there are 48 active cases in Nagda and everyday new cases are being reported. In Ujjain city, Covid cases are increasing due to which the lockdown has been extended.

On Sunday, a meeting with local businessmen was held in office of City Superintendent of Police who were informed about the establishments, which will remain open during lockdown. At the same time, the officials also appealed to businessmen to cooperate during the pandemic.