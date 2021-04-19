Nagda: 5-bed Covid Care Centre set up at civil hospital gets full on first day

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The 5-bed temporary Covid Care Centre set up in the ICU ward of civil hospital here on Sunday registered full occupancy on first day. The doctors visited the ward to know about patients’ health. Two private doctors - Dr Sunil Choudhary and Dr Koshta have offered services in Covid Care Centre.

24-bed Covid Care Centre

The district administration said a 24-bed Covid Care Centre in Beema Hospital on Ingoria Road will become operational within 15 days, which will benefit Nagda residents. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has provided Rs 10 lakh from MLA fund to make arrangements at Beema Hospital and civil hospital’s CovidCare Centre.

Demand for specialists

Social worker Abhay Chopra has asked minister incharge Mohan Yadav and collector Asheesh Singh to provide specialist doctors, oxygen, injections and medicines at Covid Care Centre. Minister Yadav has appealed to local businessmen to help financially in setting up Covid Care Centre in Beema Hospital.