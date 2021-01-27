Munawar Faruqui bail plea: Madhya Pradesh High Court to deliver judgment tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh High Court (Indore Bench) will deliver judgment tomorrow (January 28) on the bail applications of comedians Munawar Faruqui and Nalin Yadav, who were arrested on January 2 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their comic show, reported Live Law. The Court had on Monday reserved its order on the bail application.

The 32-year-old comedian, Munawar Faruqui, was arrested by the police following a complaint filed against him by Eklavya Singh Gaud (36), son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

According to Live Law, during the hearing on Monday, Justice Rohit Arya told Faruqui, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”

The Court also asked the prosecution and two local advocates opposing Faruqui's bail to furnish documents relating to the case.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for Faruqui, contested the charge against his client under IPC section 295A (outraging religious feelings).

He argued that the comedian, a resident of Junagadh in Gujarat, had not spoken any word that would hurt anybody's religious feeling during the show on January 1 at a cafe in the city.

However, the complainant created a furore on the dais and got the function stopped mid-way, said Tankha.

Government advocate Amit Singh Sisodia opposed Faruqui's bail plea.

Local advocates Rajesh Joshi and Manish Gupta, too, opposed bail to the comedian, contending he has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

After they argued that the comedian, during his shows in the past as well, had made objectionable comments against Hindu God and Goddesses and such remarks of his have come to light on online platforms, Justice Rohit Arya said, "Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits."

The comedian moved the High Court after lower courts turned down his bail pleas.

Besides Faruqui, four other persons associated with organising the show were booked under IPC section 295A (outraging religious feelings) and other counts.

According to the complainant, indecent statements were made at the show against Hindu deities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the 2002 Godhra incident.

All the accused were booked under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)