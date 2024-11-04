MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct interviews over the next four to five months, starting from Monday. This extensive round of interviews will cover various vacant posts across multiple departments, including the AYUSH department, State Services, and recruitment for assistant professors.

The schedule begins with interviews for AYUSH department lecturer positions on Monday and Tuesday. These will be followed by interviews for six district sports and youth welfare officer’s posts on Wednesday. The calendar then moves to the much-awaited interviews for the State Service Examination-2022 scheduled to start on November 11.

Over 1550 candidates are expected to compete for 457 positions with the process extending beyond a month. As soon as these interviews conclude, the focus will shift to the assistant professor recruitment exam, where interviews for 826 posts across eight subjects are expected to begin within a week. The results of the written exam are already out and interviews are slated for December and January with dates expected to be released soon.

The interview process for the exam may run until early February. After that, if the court resolves the on-going issues and results for the State Service Examination-2023 are released, MPPSC would conduct interviews immediately thereafter.

MPPSC also have plans to hold interviews for the State Service Examination-2024 as soon as the first round of Assistant Professor interviews is completed. MPPSC has made a comprehensive plan moving forward in alignment with its calendar while ensuring adjustments in case of any legal or technical hurdles.