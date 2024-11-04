 MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct interviews over the next four to five months, starting from Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 05:46 AM IST
article-image
MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to conduct interviews over the next four to five months, starting from Monday. This extensive round of interviews will cover various vacant posts across multiple departments, including the AYUSH department, State Services, and recruitment for assistant professors.

The schedule begins with interviews for AYUSH department lecturer positions on Monday and Tuesday. These will be followed by interviews for six district sports and youth welfare officer’s posts on Wednesday. The calendar then moves to the much-awaited interviews for the State Service Examination-2022 scheduled to start on November 11.

Over 1550 candidates are expected to compete for 457 positions with the process extending beyond a month. As soon as these interviews conclude, the focus will shift to the assistant professor recruitment exam, where interviews for 826 posts across eight subjects are expected to begin within a week. The results of the written exam are already out and interviews are slated for December and January with dates expected to be released soon.

Read Also
Indore: CAR T Cell Therapy For Blood Cancer Treatment Introduced By MGM Medical College
article-image

The interview process for the exam may run until early February. After that, if the court resolves the on-going issues and results for the State Service Examination-2023 are released, MPPSC would conduct interviews immediately thereafter.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

MPPSC also have plans to hold interviews for the State Service Examination-2024 as soon as the first round of Assistant Professor interviews is completed. MPPSC has made a comprehensive plan moving forward in alignment with its calendar while ensuring adjustments in case of any legal or technical hurdles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

Aadhaar e-KYC Must For Samagra ID Beneficiaries

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

MPPSC To Conduct Series Of Interviews For Next 5 Months

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected

Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected

Madhya Pradesh: International Gang Exposed For Investment Fraud In Neemuch, 8 Held

Madhya Pradesh: International Gang Exposed For Investment Fraud In Neemuch, 8 Held

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year

Bhopal Metro Likely To Start In July; Indore Roll-Out In January Next Year