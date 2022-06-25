MP:Police constable returning from poll duty dies in road accident

Police constable dies | FPJ

FP News Service

Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar

A police constable on panchayat election duty died in a road accident here at Bhiljhar village of Bhabhra tehsil in Alirajpur district on Friday late night. The deceased was on his way to Mathana village from Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar when the incident took place.

As per details, the deceased has been identified as Manish Nayak, a resident of Bhabhra, who was heading towards Mathana village from Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar during election duty ahead of the first phase of the Panchayat election. Meanwhile, a fast-moving vehicle hit him from behind along a single-lane road, the impact was so intense that the motorcycle got imbalanced and fell into a deep gorge, leading to serious injuries around the head. The injured was then rushed to a medical facility in Dahod in Gujarat where he succumbed to grave injuries around the head.

Notably, Nayak was born and brought up in Bhabhara and his father Madu Singh Nayak also served in the police department. After completing higher education in Alirajpur, he joined the police service. Presently, he was posted at Jobat police station.