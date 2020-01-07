MPMSU's decision: No institution fee for PhD researchers

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur, has decided to waive off institution fee of PhD researchers of government medical colleges in the state.

The decision was taken in the executive council meeting of the university held on December 28.

“We have decided to waive off the fees of PhD scholars doing research in government medical colleges. It is aimed to promote researches in government colleges and also to express gratitude towards senior professors and faculty members doing PhD,” vice chancellor of MPMSU Dr RS Sharma said.

He said those doing PhD from private medical colleges will have to pay the institutional fee as private colleges take all the charges and fee. Tuesday was last day of Dr Sharma’s tenure in MPMSU as VC.

Issue of staff crunch couldn’t be solved: Dr RS Sharma

Dr RS Sharma’s tenure as the vice chancellor of MPMSU ended on January 7. Among other decisions, he introduced PhD, DM, MCH courses. He also allowed students to write the answers in Hindi and English.

“I tried to improve facilities for students. It was a wonderful tenure and I tried to do my best with the limited resources,” Dr Sharma said. He added that he couldn’t get the work of university’s building completed as 20 per cent work is still pending and also couldn’t get the issue of staff scarcity solved.

Conducting exams, releasing results on time are priorities: Dr Dubey

The new vice chancellor of MPMSU Dr TN Dubey said his priority will be to streamline the examination schedule in the university. “My first priority will be to follow examination schedule throughout the year and to conduct exams on time. Similarly, I will also work to ensure that exam results are declared as early as possible,” he said.

Dr Dubey said one of the main challenges is staff crunch, which he will work upon. Digitalisation of the university will also be a priority. He will join the university after getting relieved from Bhopal Medical College.