MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of devotion to Sanatan Dharma, the Jaiswal family from Bhikangaon organised a wedding that celebrated the significance of cow worship, setting a unique example for society. The marriage of Kuldeep, son of cow devotee Kailash Jaiswal, to Jagriti from Badwel village, Maheshwar, took place at Anand Garden and was marked by a deep reverence for tradition and spirituality.

Unlike typical weddings filled with modern music and extravagant decorations, this ceremony focused on religious rituals. A special stage was adorned solely for a cow and her calf, emphasising the family's commitment to cow protection. The event commenced with the worship of the cow, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic mantras, as guests sang "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay" instead of loud film songs.

This atmosphere of spirituality captivated all attendees, making the event truly memorable. The Jaiswal family also showcased their generosity by serving food to underprivileged children a day prior to the wedding, reinforcing their commitment to community service.

The ceremony began with cow worship, where both families collectively sought blessings from the cow, guided by chief Acharya Pandit Antim Joshi Sanawad and Lokesh Atre Badwah. The Maha Aarti performed during the rituals filled the venue with spiritual energy, highlighting the importance of cow worship in Indian culture.

Guests expressed admiration for the event, noting that it was the first time they had witnessed such a wedding. They praised the Jaiswal family for prioritising tradition over extravagance, calling it an inspirational model for society. Dinesh Bajaj, a cow devotee present at the ceremony, remarked that this initiative provided a new direction for societal values, emphasising the importance of Indian traditions and culture.

Kailash Jaiswal and his family stated that the inspiration for this unique celebration came from the teachings of saints, reinforcing the belief that "Mother cow is the basis of our culture." Their initiative aims to promote cow service and inspire others to embrace traditional values in their celebrations.