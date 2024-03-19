MP: Warehouse Owners Term JV Scheme As Monopoly Of FCI In Ujjain

District Private Warehouse Owners Association members present a memorandum to an officer in Ujjain on Monday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): "In JV (joint venture) Scheme 24-25, the government did not accept the suggestions of the warehouse operators and issued a forced policy in which warehouses having a small quantity of stock were kept out of the scheme and Food Corporation of India (FCI) would transport the procured wheat from the warehouse in the new mode. The operator will have to pay a 1.50 percent gain loss per quintal. Wheat flour will also have to be supplied, due to which the operator will have to suffer huge financial loss."

A memorandum mentioning such problems was submitted to concerned officials by the office-bearers of the District Private Warehouse Owners Association, here on Monday. Association president DP Bhaiji said that through a memorandum they demanded from the collector and district food officer that if the said scheme is not simplified, then the operators will boycott the scheme and will not offer online applications and the keys of the warehouse will be handed over to them.

Before this, the annual general meeting of the association was held in which the chief guest was Mahendra Singh Chandrawat, retired district judge and the special guest was Pankaj Jain. It was presided over by DP Bhaiji. In the meeting, a proposal was unanimously passed by all the members of the association to not deliver wheat to FCI in A mode after making WR of wheat procured in the wheat procurement policy year 2024-25.