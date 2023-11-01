 MP: Vigilance Awareness Week At BNP In Dewas
The event was presided over by vigilance deputy general manager Ghanshyam Jareda.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and municipal corporation, a vigilance awareness week was inaugurated at Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas under the leadership of vigilance officer Vinay Kumar Singh.

The inauguration of the vigilance week was done by the general manager S Mahapatra. The event was presided over by vigilance deputy general manager Ghanshyam Jareda.

CISF’s Shivratan Meena, upper general manager KN Mahapatra, joint general manager Nitin Kumar Das and other dignitaries attended the programme.

The officers also participated in the oath ceremony, followed by a quiz competition, said vigilance officer Dr GS Jareda.

Addressing the event, the general manager said that corruption is a major hindrance to the economic, political and social progress of our country. Corruption can be eradicated with the collective efforts of the government, citizens and private sector.

