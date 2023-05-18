MP: Two, including factory manager, get 1-yr RI after 5 workers died due to poisonous gas

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Marawi sentenced one-year rigorous imprisonment to factory occupant Angshu Malik, 62, and factory manager Govind Dubey, 56, in the case of the deaths of five workers in the Adani Wilmar Limited factory located at Bhatkheda village.

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Ritesh Kumar Sompura informed that the incident took place around eight years ago and the court found them guilty of violating the rules of the Madhya Pradesh Factory Act, 1948, Sections 36, and 72 of the Madhya Pradesh Factory Rules, 1962. The court also slapped a total fine of Rs five lakhs on the duo.

Sompura informed that the incident reported on April 9, 2015, at Bhatkheda situated factory, belongs to Adani Wilmar Limited. On the day of the incident, five labourers went inside the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) Tank for cleaning.

During the operation, five workers fainted due to poisonous gas. They were brought to the district hospital, Neemuch for treatment, where all five workers died during the treatment.

Factory inspectors Sulakshika Chauhan, Himanshu Salomon, and PD Naraya later conducted an inspection at the factory and saw various loopholes there as well as violations of the Factory Act at the site.

After inspection, necessary action was taken, and a complaint against Angshu Malik, factory manager Govind Dubey and a challan was produced before the court.

During the trials, three factory inspectors recorded their testimony, as well as other evidence, including post-mortem reports, which were tabled before the court. Based on that, the court pronounced its judgment in the case.