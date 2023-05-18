Madhya Pradesh: NTPC, Khargone conducts AI, Robotics & Drone Technology classes

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In association with REWA club, employee welfare association, NTPC, Khargone has organised a ‘Play while Learning’ course as part of the Summer Training Camp. Classes on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics and Drone Technology are arranged for students of 8-16 years age group.

Throughout the years, AI has held its importance and progressed from simple Machine Learning algorithms to advanced machine learning concepts such as Deep Learning. This growth in AI has helped companies solve complex issues such as fraud detection, medical diagnosis, weather forecast and so on.

Artificial Intelligence is still growing and it only gets better as it offers many competitive benefits in all sectors of business. It’s high time we educate our future generation in such learning and ensure their bright future.

The teaching staff was assigned for arranging a play-based learning system that will encourage kids to explore, ideate, and make mistakes and learn from them. The training programme will be an activity-based summer tutelage. The kids will learn using Revolutionary Play to Robotics Kit. Classes are scheduled from the May 17 to 23.