MP: Three killed, eight injured in road mishap near Meghnagar village

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and eight others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a jeep and a car near Meghnagar village of Jhabau district on Monday morning.

Meghnagar police informed that eight persons were sitting in the jeep and they all belongs to Dhamni village, while four persons were present in the car.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Ganawa of Karmadi village, Dhirji Damore of Golarunda village and Ramchand Baberiya of Petlawad village. The trio died on the spot.

After getting information, Meghnagar police rushed to the spot and sent all the injured to Meghnagar situated hospital.

Sources claimed that the people present in the jeep were returning after visiting the Baba Dev temple, the main pilgrimage place of the district when this accident happened.