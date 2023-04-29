MP: Thieves strike at three godowns in Amjhera

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of thieves failed to steal a bike in Amjhera after residents woke up.

According to reports, thieves stuck at Behru and Kushwaha colonies and broke locks of three go-downs.

Sumit Pandit said that he had gone to Gujarat due to family reasons and return he saw locks of his godown broken. He also found that godowns of Lokesh Kumawat and Kailash Kumawat too had been broked. On questioning neighbours, he came to know about the incident. The thieves also tried to steal Rajendra Shekhawat’s bike.

Station in-charge CB Singh said that police team was patrolling the area to catch the thieves but, they managed to escape. A case was registered and soon they would be arrested, said Singh. Police also assured residents of their safety.

