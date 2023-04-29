 MP: Thieves strike at three godowns in Amjhera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Thieves strike at three godowns in Amjhera

MP: Thieves strike at three godowns in Amjhera

According to reports, thieves stuck at Behru and Kushwaha colonies and broke locks of three go-downs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of thieves failed to steal a bike in Amjhera after residents woke up.

According to reports, thieves stuck at Behru and Kushwaha colonies and broke locks of three go-downs.

Sumit Pandit said that he had gone to Gujarat due to family reasons and return he saw locks of his godown broken. He also found that godowns of Lokesh Kumawat and Kailash Kumawat too had been broked. On questioning neighbours, he came to know about the incident. The thieves also tried to steal Rajendra Shekhawat’s bike.

Station in-charge CB Singh said that police team was patrolling the area to catch the thieves but, they managed to escape. A case was registered and soon they would be arrested, said Singh. Police also assured residents of their safety.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Government school bids tearful adieu to chemistry teacher in Amjhera
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man booked for Rs 50 lakh dowry demand

Indore: Man booked for Rs 50 lakh dowry demand

Indore: Two minor boys booked for raping two minor sisters

Indore: Two minor boys booked for raping two minor sisters

Indore: Narcotics wing arrests truck driver with Rs 2.4 crore opium 

Indore: Narcotics wing arrests truck driver with Rs 2.4 crore opium 

Indore: Bypass service road to be widened to four lanes  

Indore: Bypass service road to be widened to four lanes  

Indore: Maharja Ranjit Singh College wins MPL 

Indore: Maharja Ranjit Singh College wins MPL 