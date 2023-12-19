MP: 'Suspend Karo Mujhe...' On-Duty 'Drunk' Gram Panchayat Secretary Caught Hurling Abuses At Locals; Video Goes Viral

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A gram panchayat secretary in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh was caught 'drunk' on duty, hurling abuses at locals.

The incident happened at Barkheda Khurd gram panchayat in Alot tehsil during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. In the viral video, the Gram Panchayat Secretary identified as Sanjay Dave, can be seen engaging in brawls with the beneficiaries during the yatra. He was found to be threatening the beneficiaries. The video captures moments that have raised concerns about adherence to government employee behavior.

WATCH | 'Abhi suspend karo mujhe...' On-duty 'drunk' #GramPanchayat Secretary Sanjay Dave caught hurling abuses at the locals in Alot tehsil of #Ratlam district#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/PbTKQx0N7D — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 19, 2023

In the video, Dave was found threatening the beneficiaries and saying to suspend me immediately. During this, he foul-mouthed and hurled abuse at the people, while others tried to pacify him.

At the time of the incident, Barkheda Khurd gram panchayat chief executive officer Omprakash Sharma and district panchayat chairman Shambhulal Survanshi were not present at the spot.

Notably, the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are accessible to every individual, regardless of their location or socio-economic background. This comprehensive approach involves extensive outreach programmes and collaborations with local authorities to maximise the scheme's impact and reach.

Meanwhile, Dave's foul mouth for the beneficiaries raised questions on how the beneficiaries could avail themselves of the benefits of this yatra.

When contacted Dave over his behaviour, he tried to shift the blame on the villagers, saying that some villagers were creating trouble in an inebriant condition during the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra; some became drunk; but this is a family matter of our Gram Panchayat.

On the other hand, Alot Janpad Panchayat COE Omprakash Sharma said that he saw the video in which secretary Dave used foul language. We will seek a reply to his behavior.