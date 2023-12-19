 MP: 'Party Gayi Tel Lene...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Old Video Surfaces As He Gears Up To Take Charge Today (WATCH)
HomeBhopalMP: 'Party Gayi Tel Lene...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Old Video Surfaces As He Gears Up To Take Charge Today (WATCH)

MP: 'Party Gayi Tel Lene...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari's Old Video Surfaces As He Gears Up To Take Charge Today (WATCH)

The newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari visited Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on D-Day

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ahead Of Assuming Charge Today | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari visited Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, before he takes charge of the party today evening.

After meeting the workers in Dewas, he will go to Bhopal via Sehore to hold a road show from Bairagarh to the PCC office. Jitu will assume charge at around 4 pm.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Kamal Nath wished Patwari all the best for the new innings. He appealed to the Congress workers to attend the assuming charge program of Jitu Patwari.

article-image

Many senior leaders including former CM Digvijaya Singh, former union minister Suresh Pachauri have been invited for the programme in Bhopal.

Notably, Jitu Patwari has replaced Chhindwara MP Kamal Nath as the state Congress chief after the party lost the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Old video of Patwari doing rounds

As soon as Jitu Patwari was elected the new chief of MP Congress, factionalism in the opposition party also came to fore and an old video of him purportedly ‘demeaning’ the party started doing rounds on social media.

In the video being widely shared on social media, Jitu Patwari can be seen shaking hands with a resident as he went door-to-door during election campaign. He then proceeds to say, “Aap meri izzat rakh lena, party gayi tel lene.” (Show faith in me, forget about the party).

Netizens are also taking jibes at Patwari. One of the users wrote sarcastically, “Today the Congress high command made him the state president of Madhya Pradesh, Congress has amazing management.”

