MP: Shera As Candidate Causes Heartburn In Cong Leaders Of Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): While Congress has fielded sitting MLA Surendra Singh Shera from Burhanpur and Gendubai Chouhan from Nepanagar, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates. As an independent candidate, Shera had defeated senior BJP leader Archana Chittnis by 5,120 votes in 2018 elections. He had later joined the Congress.

In Nepanagar, Congress has fielded a new face in district panchayat member from Ward No 1, Gendubai Chauhan. She had joined the party a few months back and was awarded with the ticket despite opposition from senior leaders. As she hails from tribal community central leadership felt that she was a better choice.

Announcement of candidate sparked protest in Burhanpur as local unit wanted a candidate from the minority community. A large number of Congressmen gathered near beedi factory to protest Shera’s candidature. Former MLA Hameed Qazi, Congress state general secretary Ajay Raghuvanshi, representative of corporation president Amar Yadav, Noor Qazi and other leaders joined the protest to express deep dissatisfaction with party decision.

Deputy leader of opposition in the Municipal Corporation Ubaid Sheikh said that they had sought tickets for minority community in Burhanpur. However, only two members of minority community have been fielded by the party and that too in Bhopal.

“Congress decision to field an independent MLA has insulted minority leaders. We strongly oppose the ticket distribution. If the party does not change its decision, then we will resign from the Congress,” he declared.

