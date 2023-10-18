MP: Shantiwan Cremation Ground Badly Needs Facelift In Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Piles of garbage strewn everywhere, broken boundary walls, no basic amenities and a hub for anti-social activities, are some of the issues that plague local Shantiwan cremation ground which needs a serious face-lift.

Residents of the nearby areas come here to conduct the last rites of their near and dear ones. But unfortunately, this place is highly unclean, scary and unpleasant.

However, the Shantivan Steering Committee has been maintaining the place with available resources, but due to lack of funds, the committee also felt the need for a makeover of the crematorium ground. If government, local administration and public representatives pay heed to the graving situation, it would prove to be a great benefit to the society.

Worse, the ground has gained notoriety as a haven for illegal activities. Lack of development and proper lighting in the area has been causing public nuisance and the authorities are silent over the issue.

The committee has written to local representatives on several occasions but they didn’t pay any heed. It is high time to pay attention to this much-neglected but highly significant place. The crematorium badly needs to be beautified and most important of all provided with basic amenities by the authorities if they take an interest.

