 MP: Shah Mollifies Paras Jain, Eases Tension In Party
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After addressing an election rally at Shaheed Park on Sunday evening, Union home minister Amit Shah paid obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple. Later, in a closed-door meeting, he not only pacified sore six-time MLA Paras Jain but also made him agree to actively work for the party’s victory. Ujjain North and South seats have turned into a prestige issue. Shah pacified Jain in Hotel Rudraksh and invited him to Delhi after elections. Following the meeting, Paras Jain went with BJP candidate from North Anil Jain Kaluheda to file latter’s nomination paper on Monday afternoon. MLA Jain's was a matter of concern for BJP.

PAMNANI HOSTS DINNER

Earlier, news about Shah visiting senior BJP leader Roop Pamnani’s residence at Dussehra Maidan for dinner after public meeting forced local corporator to get streetlights installed and ensure cleanliness. On arrival, Shah’s aarti was performed by 13-year-old Avani Pamnani. In fact, Pamnani himself had received the information at 5 pm after he had left home to attend the meeting. He immediately returned and started preparations. After this he could not even go to the meeting. It has been decided that after election meeting, Shah would have dinner in house of a party worker.

FIROJIA DISAPPOINTED

Ujjain-Alot parliamentary constituency MP Anil Firojia did not find a place on the stage in the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier, a meeting of Shah with party workers was planned but it had to be cancelled owing to lack of time.

