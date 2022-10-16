MP: Revamp of Mhow railway station going on at full speed

MHOW: Mhow railway station is being revamped and being given the shape of Dr Ambedkar memorial. The meter gauge platform built-in 1870 is now being removed and the size of the new broad gauge platform is being increased to accommodate 26 coaches. While the new meter gauge track is being built towards Mhow end from where the Heritage train will be operated from December, say railway officials.

The extension of the broad gauge line was stopped due to the existing meter gauge platform but a few months ago, DRM Vineet Gupta inspected the station and asked the officers to shift the meter gauge platform. After which the officers prepared the design of the new platform and the work is to be completed within a month. This will be the new six-coach meter gauge platform from which the Heritage train will be operated. The work of dismantling the existing meter gauge platform and replacing it with platform-1 of the broad gauge line with a capacity of 26 coaches is to be completed in three months. A total of four platforms are being built here for broad gauge and as of now two of them are operational. Platform-1 and 4 are being made for 26 coaches.

Station history

Holkar state had given a loan of one crore rupees to the British for the Indore to Khandwa meter gauge line and train operation. The track laying began in 1870. On 13 August 1876, the first train from Mhow left for Indore. Similarly, a train was run from Mhow to Choral on 1 January 1878. A few years back the name of Mhow railway station was changed to Dr Ambedkar Nagar. For the last four years, a new station building, four platforms of broad gauge and other development works are going on here.