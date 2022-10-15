Mhow: Farmers sent back to Dongargaon Mandi after court removes wholesale veg market from the Haat ground

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the order of the court to remove the wholesale vegetable market operating on the Haat ground for the last several years, a large number of police, agricultural produce market and administration employees arrived on Friday morning. The farmers who brought vegetables here were stopped by putting barricades and were sent back to Dongargaon Mandi.

In 2017, there was an order to shift the vegetable market. In protest against the order, the vegetable operators went to the court. A few days ago, the court had ordered against the vegetable operators. After which action was taken on Friday. Mandi secretary Vijay Singh Chauhan reached Haat Maidan along with around 200 police personnel at 4 o'clock on Friday morning. Police personnel put barricades on all three sides of the market and did not allow the farmers to enter the market with vegetables.

Due to which the vegetable vendors gathered and started protesting against the police. During the action, the force of five police stations including ASP Shashikant Kankane, Tehsildar Shivshankar Jaroliya, SDOP Dilip Singh and three TIs were present. In the morning, the police reached the Haat ground and cited the order of the court to the arthiyas not to set up a market here. After this, there was resentment among the people too.

ASP Shashikant Kanakne told all the people that there is a court order, which is necessary to follow. The agents of the vegetable market said that the Cantonment Board pays revenue in lieu of setting up a market here, but did not mention this in the court. So we are following the order issued by the court. But we will appeal in the High Court regarding this.