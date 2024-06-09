MP: 'One Who Holds Hand Of Sadguru Gets Divine Help', Says Baba Umakant During His Three-Day Annual ‘Jeev Jeevan Rakshak Bhandara’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): "One who holds the hand of Satguru, does not leave Guru, understands Guru, keeps Guru on his head, his help is immediately received," said Baba Umakant in his message in Baba Jaigurudev three-day annual ‘Jeev Jeevan Rakshak Bhandara’ programme here at Pingleshwar Ashram.

He further said, "Jaigurudev is the name of time. It has always been there. The name of time, Guru, great men have always been on this earth. At this time, there is power in the name Jaigurudev because it was awakened by Guru Maharaj. You have to remember the name Jaigurudev always. You have to keep on saying the sound of the name Jaigurudev so that it gets memorised."

“At the last moment, the name (of God) does not come out of the mouth easily. If someone falls in trouble, he is a very powerful companion, but if you forget to call him, his name, then how will he help you? Understand it like this, at the last moment when the name is remembered, then you call out the name. At the last moment, when Yamraj’s messengers come, they cause a lot of trouble. At that time, someone should be made to save us,’ Baba Umakant said.