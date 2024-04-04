MP: One Held With 12 Illegal Pistols In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough, the police in Burhanpur have apprehended an individual found in possession of a cache of illegal weapons.

Acting swiftly on intelligence provided by an informant, the police team successfully apprehended one Sunil in Pangri village, where he was found with two illegal pistols. Subsequent interrogation of Sunil yielded crucial information, leading to the discovery of additional illegal firearms buried in the ground.

During the course of interrogation, Sunil revealed that he had received an illegal pistol from a man named Sikligar Kamal. This revelation prompted the police to further investigate Kamal's activities, ultimately leading them to Pachauri village. It was assumed that Kamal had established an illegal weapons factory, where he manufactured and distributed illegal firearms.

SP Devendra Patidar described Pachauri village as a hotbed of illegal weapons, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

The police operation resulted in the seizure of an additional 10 pistols from the illegal weapons factory in Pachauri village. However, the alleged mastermind behind the operation, Kamal, managed to evade capture and is currently on the run. The total value of the seized illegal pistols is estimated to be around Rs 1.25 lakh.

In recognition of their diligent efforts and successful operation, the police personnel involved in the apprehension of the accused and the seizure of the illegal firearms will be duly rewarded. This latest development underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal arms trade and maintain law and order in the region.