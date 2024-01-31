 MP: Now, VC’s Bungalow To Be Made CM House
Administrative officials took this decision after inspecting the bungalow on Monday.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The vice-chancellor's bungalow of Vikram University (VU) will now be renovated as CM House. Administrative officials took this decision after inspecting the bungalow on Monday. The VC will shift to the registrar’s bungalow located in front of the collector’s bungalow on Kothi Road, which was earlier got ready for the CM House. Renovation work was also completed here, but considering the security, staff and convoy of vehicles along with the CM, now the VC’s bungalow has been selected.

Ten days ago, the work of decorating the registrar’s bungalow to convert it into CM House had started near the main administrative building of VU. During his stay in Ujjain, CM Mohan Yadav could take rest along with his office work. After complete preparations, now on Monday the administrative officials visited the bungalow of VC located in front of Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth on Dewas Road. 

The reason is that the VC’s bungalow is quite big and the use of the surrounding space is useful from a security point of view. The CM is accompanied by the staff of security and other officials and a convoy of vehicles. Everything is suitable from a security point of view in the VC bungalow. VC Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey’s belongings have started shifting to the registrar’s bungalow. The entire bungalow will be renovated in about 15 days.

Along with making the VC bungalow the CM house, the first D-type house near the bungalow has also been taken along with the bungalow. This house has already been vacated by Dr Ravi Shankar Sonwal. Along with its renovation, the boundary wall of the VC’s bungalow will be broken and a road will be made directly connecting it to the security staff’s quarter. At the same time, parking will be made on the vacant land behind the bungalow for the vehicles attached to the CM cavalcade. 

