MP News: Vaishno Devi of Malwa; Bhadwa Mata Temple of Miracles

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhadwa Mata Temple, popularly hailed as the “Vaishno Devi of Malwa,” stands as one of the most revered shrines of the Malwa–Nimar region.

Located 18 kilometres from Neemuch, the 800-year-old temple is dedicated to Goddess Mahamaya Bhadwa and has become a centre of unshakable faith for countless devotees.

Believers hold that the goddess cures ailments that modern medicine often cannot—paralysis and chronic skin diseases. Many patients travel here with hope in their hearts, convinced that their suffering will end with her divine blessings.

Inside the marble temple, the idol of Goddess Bhadwa is seated on a silver throne, surrounded by the nine forms of Durga—Brahmi, Maheshwari, Kumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasimhi, Indri, Shivadattti, and Chamunda.

A special sanctity surrounds the sacred stepwell, Arogya Tirtha. Devotees believe that a dip or even a sip of its water cures otherwise incurable diseases.

Legends say the goddess revealed herself in a tribal’s dream, guiding him to unearth her idol in the forest. Since then, priests from the Bhil community have been serving the deity—a tradition upheld to this day.

Temple priest Arjun Bhil explains: “Devotees stay here for five weeks to recover fully. Attending the daily aarti is like receiving the goddess’s blessings directly.” Devotees also believe that the goddess visits the temple every night to bless the sick with recovery.

During Navratri and Gudi Padwa, the temple transforms into a sea of devotion as massive fairs draw lakhs of pilgrims. While animal sacrifice was once part of the rituals, today devotees offer symbolic silver goats and chickens instead.

The temple, managed by the district administration, has dharamshalas and dining halls for pilgrims. Ongoing developmental works aim to give this ancient shrine a grander identity and enhance the experience of visitors.

At a Glance:

800-year-old shrine revered as “Vaishno Devi of Malwa.”

Sacred stepwell Arogya Tirtha believed to heal paralysis and skin ailments.

Priests from Bhil tribal community continue age-old traditions.

Navratri fairs attract lakhs of devotees each year.