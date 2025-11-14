MP News: State Govt & Indian Army Singed Mou For Joint Research & Development On Cyber Security |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0, held in the city at Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday, became a significant event wherein 7 important MoUs were signed to promote investment and employment generation in the field of science & technology in the State.

These MoUs will result in an investment of approximately Rs 800 crore and create over 10,500 new employment opportunities in the state. Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) of Indian Army located in Mhow singed MOU with the State government for joint research and development in the field of Cyber security and AI.

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav has stated this MOU as a major landmark as for the first time Indian Army has signed a MOU of this nature with any State Government in the country.

However, the 7 MoUs signed are relate to emerging sectors such as silicon wafer manufacturing plants, IT park development, technology research, gaming, skill development and innovation. The initiative involves prestigious institutions such as Somveda Enterprise, DAVV Indore IT Park, ANSR, Game Developers Association of India, Indus Entrepreneurs Rajasthan, CodeYogi Foundation and Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow.

As per the MoU signed between the State Government and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering of the Indian Army will carry out joint research and development in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the defence sector and the civilian technology sector, promoting the development, innovation, and skill enhancement of cutting-edge technologies.

Investment Agreements

In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, significant agreements worth Rs. 85.51 cr. were signed. This includes the establishment of an AI-powered drone technology centre of excellence in collaboration with IISER Bhopal, which will provide advanced laboratories and start-up incubation support. A master service agreement will be signed with L&T Edutech for skill training in the state, providing training to youth in new technical fields. This includes LNCT College, Oriental Group, Bansal College, Sage University, and IES University.

CISO Portal Launched for Cyber ​​Security

CM Dr. Yadav virtually launched the CISO Portal to strengthen cybersecurity in government departments. This secure and centralized platform will enable real-time monitoring, threat intelligence and compliance management, leading to unprecedented improvements in security, transparency and efficiency across government systems.

Drone Data Repository Launched

Strengthening the vision of ‘Digital Madhya Pradesh,’ Dr. Yadav also launched the Drone Data Repository (DDR) at the Conclave. This initiative will promote the use of drone-based data in areas such as land management, urban planning, forest conservation, irrigation and disaster management, setting a new example of data-driven governance and smart governance.

Draft Space Tech Policy-2025 Unveiled

CM Dr. Yadav unveiled the draft Madhya Pradesh Space Tech Policy-2025, realizing his vision of making the State a leader in technology and innovation. This policy is a significant initiative towards positioning the state at the forefront of India's space tech economy, opening new avenues for space technology, research, investment and employment and elevating economic and scientific development to new heights.

Inauguration of 22 New Units

CM inaugurated 22 new industrial, technology, and innovation-based units. These units will entail an investment of Rs. 257.46 cr. and create approximately 2,125 new jobs. These state-of-the-art units will primarily be established in the IT parks of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, including global capability centres, incubation centres for start-ups, drone manufacturing units and other high-tech companies.

Bhumi Pujan for 4 Major Projects

CM virtually performed the bhoomi pujan of 4 new projects at the conclave, which will add an investment of Rs 1,346.75 cr. and generate new jobs approximately 21,150. These projects relate to major IT parks, drone technology, and the ESDM sector in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior. LTI Industries will establish a state-of-the-art IT technology consulting centre on 10 acres of land in in the city at Super Corridor at a cost of Rs 810 cr., creating 10,000 jobs. DNR Corporation will develop a state-of-the-art IT park at Super Corridor at a cost of Rs 524 cr. This will create 11,000 jobs.