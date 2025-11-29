MP News: SDM Posted In Mandsaur District Booked For Harassing Wife | Representative picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SDM from Mandsaur district was booked for dowry harassment, police said on Friday. His wife alleged that her husband was harassing her mentally and physically. The police are investigating the case.

According to Women’s police station staff, a case has been registered against Rahul Chouhan, presently posted as SDM in Garoth in Mandsaur district, on Thursday on the complaint of his 32-year-old wife living in the Palasia area of the city.

Chouhan’s wife in her complaint stated that she got married to Chouhan in December 2018. Her husband was harassing her for dowry a few days after their marriage. He was allegedly demanding dowry from her parents and when she refused to bring the same, Chouhan allegedly harassed her mentally and physically.

Chouhan had gone to Delhi for the preparation of UPSC and she was also preparing for a competitive exam. When he returned from Delhi, she stayed with husband in Khargone and she had also filed a written complaint with the police in Khargone after she was allegedly expelled from the house.