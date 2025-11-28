 Indore News: Minor Girl’s Rapist & Murderer Sentenced To Triple Life Imprisonment
In a major conviction, a Special POCSO Court in Indore on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to triple life imprisonment for raping and murdering his minor niece. The verdict was pronounced on 28 November 2025 by Shipra Patel, the 21st Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
Representational Image

Assistant Director Prosecution Rajendra Singh Bhadoriya informed that the accused has been sentenced to separate life terms under Sections 376A, 376(2)(ch) and 302 of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 30,000. The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutors Sushila Rathore and Preeti Agrawal, assisted by ADPO Avisarika Jain.

The court has also recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation for the victim’s parents for the irreparable loss suffered by the family.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on June 21, 2022. The victim’s mother, who works as a labourer, left home early with her two daughters for work, while her son went out to play. The minor girl (deceased) remained alone at home.

When the family returned around 4 pm, they found the girl missing. The adjacent room belonging to the victim’s maternal uncle was locked from inside. After repeated knocking, neighbours and family members broke open the door.

Inside, the girl was found lying dead on the floor, while the accused uncle was found injured and soaked in blood, with a cut mark on his neck. Blood was splattered across the room. The accused was taken to hospital by locals, while the girl was declared dead.

The police registered a case and began investigation. The postmortem confirmed assault, with injuries on the girl’s neck, face, abdomen and blood on her private parts, indicating rape and murder.

Following a complete investigation and presentation of the final chargesheet, the court convicted the accused and awarded triple life imprisonment.

