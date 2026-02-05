MP News: High Court Lifts Stay Order In Long-Running Morwan Dispute In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A significant development emerged in the Suvidhi Rayons Textile Factory dispute in Morwan village, Neemuch district. The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday vacated the stay order on factory construction.

Rajesh Rathore, executive director (ED), MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) confirmed that the court's decision clears the path for factory construction, bringing regional development and employment opportunities for villagers.

On November 18, the High Court imposed an interim stay while hearing a public interest litigation regarding the project. The court ordered maintaining status quo on commercial use of grazing and pasture land, halting factory construction.

Villagers raised serious objections about environmental impact and Morwan dam safety, staging continuous protests. The dam supplies drinking water and irrigation to Jawad Municipality and over 30 surrounding villages. Villagers feared textile factory waste would pollute dam water, affecting agriculture and public health.

Protests intensified, turning violent on November 6. The Gram Sabha passed a resolution demanding factory land allocation cancellation, declaring government land as grazing land and prohibiting industrial water use from Morwan dam.

Led by regional leaders Puranmal Ahir and Rajkumar Ahir, the movement reached the High Court. After hearing all parties, the court vacated the stay order.

Reactions remain mixed among villagers. The administration and industry view this as progress for development and employment, while many villagers remain concerned about environmental and water security.

[Story by Pankaj Malik]