MP News: Four Members Of A Family Get Life Imprisonment For Relative’s Murder In Mandleshwar | Representative Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A local court in Mandleshwar sentenced four members of a family to life imprisonment for murdering another relative over a marital dispute on Saturday.

The case was being heard by Second Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Chaudhary.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prakash Solanki presented the case on behalf of the state. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred in Chhoti Kasrawad village of Mandleshwar.

The accused Rukaiya was unhappy with her marriage and blamed her sister Shabnam and brother-in-law Iqbal Mansuri for it. On the evening of May 8, 2022, Rukaiya reached Iqbal and Shabnam’s house while they were having dinner. She argued with the couple and threw red chilli powder in their eyes.

Meanwhile, Rukaiya’s father Sattar, her sister Roshan Bee along with her husband Gabbu alias Zahid and her minor brother reached the spot with arms. The family attacked Iqbal. Gabbu stabbed Iqbal multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Iqbal’s sister and brother-in-law Sultana and Akbar tried to save him but he died on the way to hospital.

Iqbal’s wife Shabnam was an eyewitness in the case.

The court convicted Gabbu under Sections 302, 449, and 148 IPC and Arms Act, sentencing him to life imprisonment with fines.

Sattar, Roshan Bee and Rukaiya were also awarded life imprisonment under Section 302/149 along with additional terms under Sections 449 and 147 IPC. All sentences will run concurrently, and failure to pay fines will result in additional jail term.