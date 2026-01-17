MP News: Basant Utsav Rally Seeks Continuous Saraswati Worship At Bhojshala In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive vehicle rally was taken out in Dhar city by the Basant Utsav Committee demanding continuous prayers throughout the day on January 23, when Basant Panchami and Friday fall together.

Over four thousand people participated in the motorcycle rally, filling the city with devotional atmosphere and loud chants of "Jai Shri Ram." A large number of women joined with great enthusiasm.

The rally started from PG College campus and passed through main city roads. Citizens welcomed it with flower showers at various locations. People waved saffron flags, chanted slogans and applauded as the procession passed.

Mahant Shri Hari Hara Anand addressed participants, saying the time has come for uninterrupted prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami. He explained that when Basant Panchami falls on Friday, it holds special religious importance at the historical Bhojshala in Dhar.

The Hindu community wants continuous prayers to Goddess Saraswati throughout the day. The rally aimed to create awareness and send a message to the government to respect their religious sentiments.

Police forces were deployed across the city to ensure the rally remained peaceful and orderly. The event successfully transformed Dhar into a symbol of devotion and faith.