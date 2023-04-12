MP: Neemuch declared 'water scarce' district as groundwater level continues to decline; collector bans tube-wells

MP: Neemuch declared 'water scarce' district, Collector bans tube well mining in the district | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch collector declared the district 'water deficient' on Wednesday. Citing continuous decline in groundwater levels, he further banned digging of tube-wells and irrigation without prior permission.

In an order issued during the day, the district administration declared Neemuch as 'water scarce' under MP Peya-Jal Parirakshan Adhiniyam.

In a tweet, Collector Dinesh Jain said, “Water use from all the sources of the district such as dams, rivers, canals, stream, spring, lake, reservoir, drain, tube well or well for domestic purposes (except for drinking ) by any means has been banned without taking prior permission. Keeping in view the continuous decline of groundwater, a ban has been imposed on non-government and private tube well mining in the entire district.”

Notably, in a recent study by National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM), it was revealed that the stage of groundwater extraction is very high in the districts of Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur and Ujjain.

Agar-Malwa district has a stage of ground water extraction between 90-100pc.