MP: Muslims Assert Tomb Presence, Deny Baseless Basement Rumours

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Dhar’s Bhojshala complex, the 25th day witnessed a significant development as Muslim parties reiterated the authenticity of the tomb, dismissing rumours of a basement beneath it. The survey, spearheaded by the Central Archaeology Department, saw the participation of 18 officers and 20 labourers who commenced their work at 8 am amidst the presence of both concerned parties.

Recent focus has been on the area surrounding Havankund, with plans underway to initiate soil removal following the completion of the initial pond survey.

Abdul Samad, representing the Muslim parties, emphasised adherence to court orders, affirming the absence of a basement beneath the tomb. He clarified that the structure atop the tomb was added symbolically by Mohammad Khilji Saheb in 1450, with authentic tombs lying beneath it. Samad urged against the spread of baseless rumours, stressing the importance of evidence-based discussions to preserve societal harmony.

Addressing concerns over excavation, Ashish Goyal highlighted the meticulous adherence to Supreme Court directives, with ongoing documentation through photography and videography. Goyal reiterated the commitment to follow court decisions and denied claims of structural alteration, emphasising the importance of preserving the site's original form. As the survey progresses amid scorching heat, stakeholders remain hopeful for significant archaeological discoveries, underscoring the importance of factual discourse and cooperation to uphold historical integrity.

Hindu group calls for a temporary clinic near Bhojshala

In a bid to ensure the well-being of workers and officials amidst scorching temperatures, Ashish Goyal, representing the Hindu side, advocated for a temporary clinic near Bhojshala in Dhar. As the ASI team tirelessly toils under the sun, Goyal emphasised the necessity of medical assistance for emergencies.