MP: Municipality staff, cops attacked with bricks, chilli powder in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of Mandsaur municipality and local police personnel were injured after they were attacked by locals with bricks and chilli powder.

Accused family members, including women, threw red chilli powder, pelted stones, and tried to blast the gas cylinder as well to threaten the employees with the police force, which went there to redress the complaint lodged on the CM Helpline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was reported on Thursday at Ward No 24. Officials informed that it was a dispute between two neighbours in the area.

Earlier, a Divyang couple, Moiz, son of Hayat, a local resident, had filed a complaint that his neighbour Parveen Bi and her family had blocked their way by construction, and whenever he asked them to clear his way, they got into a dispute.

Complainant Moiz lodged his complaint at every forum, and failing to redress his grievance, he lodged his complaint with the CM Helpline.

Taking cognizance of the matter, on Thursday a team of the municipality along with local police went there to remove the construction.

Initially, the employee attempted to reconcile, but the accused family, Parveen Bi, her son, and her daughter, started arguing together, started throwing red chillies, and also pelted stones.

Police personnel, including female constables, and municipality employees got injured in the clash.

If this was not enough, Parveen Bi and her son were found trying to blast the LPG cylinder. The police constable promptly snatched the cylinder and threw it out, otherwise, a big incident could have happened.

Later, the municipality and the police force removed the encroachment by force.

In this matter, municipality engineer PS Dharve told that a letter has been given to City Kotwali Mandsaur for obstructing government work. Action will be taken on that basis.