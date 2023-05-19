MP: Jilted, woman throws acid on her live-in partner's wife, accuses him of rape

Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on wife over suspicion of character | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a deadly attack, a jilted woman threw acid on her live-in partner's wife, accusing him of cheating and raping her for over 5 years in Gwalior on Thursday afternoon.

The victim has sustained 40% burns and currently is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

As per police, the accused woman filed a rape case against her lover. She has lodged a complaint with the police that her boyfriend Amit Bansal had been raping her for nearly five years on the pretext of marriage. And now, he has refused to marry her.

Triggered by this, the accused woman reached her boyfriend's house in Ram Dwara in his absence and threw some dangerous inflammable substance on his wife Shweta.

