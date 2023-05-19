 MP: 4-year-old falls from hole in bus floor after a temporary cover breaks off, gets run over on Chhatarpur road
The accident happened in Batiagarh on Moh-Chhatarpur road on Friday morning.

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy fell from a hole in the bus floor and got run over by the wheels near Barkheda Tiraha in Chainpura in Batiagarh on Moh-Chhatarpur road on Friday morning. The kid died on the spot.

SI PD Dubey rushed to the spot , along with his team, and sent the body to Batiagarh Hospital. The bus plying between Damoh to Chhatarpur has been sent to Batiagarh police station.

As per reports of Nai Dunia , the four-year-old child Hemant had come to Karijog Khejra village with his grandmother. He was returning to his village Kudila on Friday morning. Meanwhile, near Barkheda Tiraha in front of Chainpura, suddenly the slab that covered the hole on the bus floor broke and Hemant fell under the bus. His head came under the wheels and he died on the spot.

The bus was stopped after his grandmother screemed. Police rushed to the spot and further investigation is underway.

