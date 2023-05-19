 MP: Gwalior police & Hindu Mahasabha come face-to-face over Godse's birth anniversary celebrations
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between Hindu Mahasabha workers and the police after the cops stopped them from celebrating Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse's birth anniversary in Gwalior, on Friday.

The Hindu Mahasabha workers had planned to gather at their office in Daulatganj, with an intent to install Godse's statue and pay him floral tributes on his birth anniversary.

However, upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, which led to a scuffle between the two groups. The police swiftly covered the statue and picture with paper, preventing the celebration.

Several individuals involved in the altercation were briefly detained by the police. As a precautionary measure, additional security forces have been deployed throughout the area, heightening the prevailing tension.

In a separate development, the Hindu Mahasabha's national vice-president, Jaiveer Bhardwaj, revealed that the organization commemorated Nathuram Godse's birth anniversary by distributing fruits in impoverished settlements. Furthermore, the Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, requesting permission to install statues of Nathuram Godse across the country.

Damodar Gupta, the in-charge of Kotwali police station, confirmed that they had received information about the planned program by the Hindu Mahasabha. Consequently, security measures were implemented. Presently, there is no further information regarding the status of the program.

