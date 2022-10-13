MP: Missing man's body found buried under house, six arrested

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old man who went missing on October 10, was found to have been murdered and buried under the concrete floor of a house located in Pithampur town of Dhar district. Six persons have been nabbed in this case.

As per further details, the incident has been reported from Dhanad village. The deceased identified as Rupesh Birla (24), a resident of Selda village of Khargone district, worked at Bajaj Finance in Pithampur town. The man was kidnapped from his house by six people allegedly due to a financial dispute or suspicion of a love affair. He was brutally beaten and strangled to death.

Family members had filed a complaint with the Pithampur Police stating that he was missing for two days now and named Ashique Patel as the main suspect. In the preliminary investigation, Patel revealed that the man was murdered and buried under the ground floor of a house.

The house of the prime suspect was searched and the body was retrieved from beneath the floor and sent for post-mortem. Six accused in the case were nabbed by the police. On the other hand, Hindu organisations have been demanding stern action against guilty persons in this case. Police believe that the reason behind the murder could be a financial dispute or a love affair.

Administration and local police demolished the house of the main accused Patel after finding it to have been constructed illegally.

ASP Devendra Patidar, CSP Tarunendra Singh Baghel, and SDM Roshni Patidar, besides SHOs of six police stations were deployed on the spot. More than 100 tenants of the accused are also being vacated.