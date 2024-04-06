MP: Missing Girl Found After Her Father's Suicide In Ratlam

Representational Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police located the missing girl on Friday evening after the suicide of her father in Ranigaon falling in Mavta police outpost under Kalukheda police station.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Rahul alias Ajay (19), the suspected kidnapper from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan. The rescued minor daughter was found safe, marking a crucial turning point in the case.

The intensified search followed after 40-year-old Ramgopal Sansri ended his life by hanging himself from a tree on March 31 as his minor daughter went missing on March 6. The deceased was fighting to get back her daughter, but the police didn't hear his appeals despite filing complaints at the Mavta police post and CM Helpline.

Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha responded by suspending Mavta police post in-charge Pratap Singh Bhadauria for negligence.

In the aftermath of Ramgopal's death, the police increased their efforts to locate his missing daughter. A team led by Jaora CSP Durgesh Armo and Kalukheda police station in-charge Santosh Chaurasia launched a search operation.

The police apprehended the accused kidnapper Rahul and rescued the minor girl from Rajasthan due to their perseverance.

The community's outcry for justice resonated as they demanded swift action for safety and accountability. SP Lodha reiterated the police department's dedication to uncovering the truth behind the disappearance and subsequent rescue.