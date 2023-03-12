MP: Man ends life after killing wife, three minor daughters in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife and three minor daughters before committing suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dabli Khurd village under Nepanagar police station limits, the official added.

"It is suspected Manoj (35) strangled his 32-year-old wife and three daughters, in the 3-10 age group, and then committed suicide by hanging. No suicide note has been found. As per initial information, Manoj may have been mentally unwell," Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

