MP: Man duped of Rs 10L in fake land deal in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A person from Johari village in Bamori block of Guna district duped three persons, including a woman of Rs 10 lakh. Victim Omprakash Dhakad, 40, of Johari village in his complaint with Cantt Police station in Guna said that the accused got the registry of someone else's land done by introducing a woman of his gang as the real owner of the land. In return, they took Rs 10 lakh from him. Dhakad came to know about the real owner when he visited the registrar office to get the registry documents. After realising that he was cheated, he registered a complaint with the Cantt police station.

Dhakad in his complaint claimed that in June 2022, Kedar Lodha of Kontar village and currently residing at Sai City Colony, Guna and his accomplice Ashish Sen of Sakatpur Road, Guna came to his place. They asked him as to whether he was interested in purchasing land in Bamorikhas village as one Kamlabai wanted to sell her land. Since, the duo offered a good deal, Dhakad expressed his interest and asked for price, on which Kedar and Ashish said that Kamlabai was demanding Rs 10 lakh.

Dhakad wanted to meet Kamlabai, the real owner of the land. On which accused told him that they would bring Kamlabai straight to the registrar office. On July 4, 2022, when Dhakad went to the registrar office with cash, accused duo introduced one woman who had covered her face in a veil. Dhakad handed over Rs 10 lakh in cash to Kedar Lodha and Ashish Sen in lieu of getting the land registered. Document writer Ramswarup Dhakad got the sales letter edited and the slot booked.

However, registry could not be done as the site was non-operational. Then the next day, on July 5, Omprakash reached the registrar's office, where Kedar Lodha, Ashish Sen and a woman wearing a veil were already present. On the same day Kedar Lodha and Ashish Sen acted as witnesses and got that woman register the said land in the name of Omprakash. Later, when Omprakash reached Tehsil to get the name transferred on the said registry, he came to know that the woman who got the registry done was not Kamalabai but someone else. In this way, Kedar Lodha, Ashish Sen cheated him of Rs 10 lakh. On the complaint of Omprakash, a case was registered against all three at Cantt police station. An FIR was lodged against them under various sections of the IPC.

