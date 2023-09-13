MP: Kharak Dam Oustees Spend Entire Night Under Open Sky | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Kharak Dam oustees from Khargone district, demanding compensation, spent the entire night under the open sky, as they wanted to revoke their protest until their demands were met.

Earlier, hundreds of dam oustees, under the banner of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan carrying placards and banners, went to the district collector's office, demanding compensation for their loss due to the dam construction.

Even after getting assurance from the officials, they won’t be ready to return to their place. Dam oustees are demanding compensation based on the order of the Supreme Court.

The police force remained present during this period. District administration officials had also discussed with the affected people from the Bhagwanpura area on Tuesday.

Even the persuasion of the officials did not affect them. At present, the protest against drowning-affected people is continuing on Wednesday as well.

Compensation amount of Rs 13 crore has been distributed

Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department, PK Brahmane, said that Kharak Dam is a small irrigation project. Till now, about Rs 13 crore has been distributed to the affected people.

Despite this, they demanded a rehabilitation grant and compensation under the rehabilitation policy. In which 129 cases were resolved, he said. There was no obstruction of any kind in these cases.

Therefore, hearings on these cases are going on in the Appellate Forum set up for the Maan Project. The court issued an interim decision in 2020. Under which an amount of Rs 3.14 crore has been distributed to them.

The remaining amount of Rs 3.2 crore is to be paid, which is under the court, he added. Brahmane said that the final decision of the court is yet to come and further action will be taken accordingly.

They demand that compensation should be paid without the court's decision, which is not possible, he said.