MP: Indore Press Club Honors 60 Exceptional Children In 'Kabiliyat Ko Salaam' Programme

Indore Press Club |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Press Club celebrated achievements of 60 exceptional children from media families who are currently Medhavi scholars in the ‘Kabiliyat Ko Salaam’ programme on Sunday. These students, who excelled in academics and sports, were honoured for their remarkable performance in exams like CLAT and NEET, as well as in national-level sports competitions.

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of stepping out of the virtual world to achieve goals. He highlighted the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone usage on physical, mental and social health. ‘Parents share the responsibility for children's over-involvement in the virtual world. Setting goals early is crucial,’ he stated.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh encouraged students to embrace failure as a step towards success. ‘Failure is the ladder to success. Don't let minor setbacks lead to despair or extreme actions,’ he advised, underscoring the vital role of parents and teachers in personal development.

Indore Press Club President Arvind Tiwari encouraged dreaming big and working hard, echoing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's philosophy. The programme also featured a short film on road safety by Karmveer Siddharth Soni Smriti Manch, emphasising the importance of traffic awareness. Additional Police Commissioner Singh expressed concern over the high number of road accidents in Indore, urging parents to educate their children on traffic rules.

In total, 56 students were honoured for scoring above 80pc and four were recognised for special achievement, including Medni Mukesh Tiwari (NEET), Avni Arvind Raghuvanshi (CLAT), Khushi Sharma (Agniveer) and state-level athlete Kanishka Rajesh Yadav.