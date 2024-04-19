MP: In Wedding Attire, Polling Officer Attends Training

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Fulfilling the duty of being responsible citizens first, a polling officer attended election training being held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kukshi while dressedáin wedding attire. The training was being conducted for polling and presiding officers at Government School, Kukshi.

On the second day, Mukesh Jamod, a teacher designated as polling officer, attended the training dressed in wedding attire. In view of the scorching heat, authorities have installed an 'anchal room' at the venue, a big relief for women polling workers with young children.

The room was equipped with fans, coolers and even a collection of toys, story books for toddlers. The efforts of the women and child development department, spearheaded by project officer Manjula Baghel, in setting up the anchal room were commended.

On the second day of training, a total of 305 employees, including 110 presiding officers and 195 polling officersáunderwent training. Notably, a significant portion of these officers were females. District panchayat CEO Savita Jhaniya, emphasising the importance of quality training, personally inspected the sessions and engaged with the polling officers. Training nodal officer tehsildar KashiramVaskale and assistant nodal officer Anil Kumar Dalal also attended.