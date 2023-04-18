MP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its crackdown against goons and mafias, Ratlam administration and police on Monday demolished two illegal structures of accused, who are allegedly involved in murder of a man in industrial area.

As per case details, a woman was subjected to physical harassment by a gang of four persons on April 11. Mohsin Anees khan, her fiancée, who came forward to protect her was brutally assaulted by four persons with iron rods and baseball bat. He suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered under Sections 354, 341, 294, 506, 307, 302 of the IPC. Taking cognisance of the matter, a special police team was constituted.

All four persons namely Sahil Khan (21), Rahil Khan (20), Sadiq Ali (29) and Wasif Khan (27) were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to jail. Police identified illegal properties of the accused. In joint action, police along with local administration has demolished illegal property worth Rs 50 Lakh belong to Rahil and Sahil and also demolished two-storey building worth Rs 1 crore of Sadiq. Police will continue to take action against those who take law in their hands and indulge in immoral acts.