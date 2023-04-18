 MP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam

MP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam

All four persons namely Sahil Khan (21), Rahil Khan (20), Sadiq Ali (29) and Wasif Khan (27) were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to jail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 02:59 AM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its crackdown against goons and mafias, Ratlam administration and police on Monday demolished two illegal structures of accused, who are allegedly involved in murder of a man in industrial area.

As per case details, a woman was subjected to physical harassment by a gang of four persons on April 11. Mohsin Anees khan, her fiancée, who came forward to protect her was brutally assaulted by four persons with iron rods and baseball bat. He suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered under Sections 354, 341, 294, 506, 307, 302 of the IPC. Taking cognisance of the matter, a special police team was constituted.

All four persons namely Sahil Khan (21), Rahil Khan (20), Sadiq Ali (29) and Wasif Khan (27) were arrested and produced before the court from where they were sent to jail. Police identified illegal properties of the accused. In joint action, police along with local administration has demolished illegal property worth Rs 50 Lakh belong to Rahil and Sahil and also demolished two-storey building worth Rs 1 crore of Sadiq. Police will continue to take action against those who take law in their hands and indulge in immoral acts.

Read Also
MP: Bansal goes to Ujjain, Porwal to Ratlam as chairmen of development authority
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Speeding truck kills one in Neemuch, relatives block road for 3 hours

MP: Speeding truck kills one in Neemuch, relatives block road for 3 hours

MP: India’s rich culture and tradition is our identity, says Vijayvargiya

MP: India’s rich culture and tradition is our identity, says Vijayvargiya

MP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam

MP: Illegal properties of murder accused worth Rs 1.5 crore demolished in Ratlam

Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Indore: Officers directed to earmark places for vehicle parking

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp