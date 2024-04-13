MP: Illegal Encroachments To Be Removed From Service Road

Pithampur (Mhow): Illegal encroachment and temporary construction will be removed from the service road in Pithampur.

On Friday, Pithampur Municipality CMO Nishikant Shukla inspected several areas along with technical and sanitation officers. Along with making Chaat Chowpatty on the land freed from encroachment near the housing colony, orders were given to develop a garden on the said land.

The municipal CMO also gave instructions to the officers regarding encroachment from other roads of the housing colony so that the connectivity of these roads with other roads can be increased.

Besides, instructions were given to remove the illegal encroachments which have been obstructing the road from Azad Square to Eicher Square for a long time. The CMO talked about the construction of a drain near the PTC complex near the main road of Mhow Neemuch Road and the construction of a public toilet on the remaining land through CSR by the automobile companies.

Guidelines were given to plan and start work on the construction of a new road to reduce the traffic pressure on the main road of Chatrachaya Colony. The delegation of Eicher Company along with municipal sanitation officer B.S. Mohte, engineer Sudhir Thakur and other officers and employees were present.