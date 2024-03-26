MP: Hatpipliya Farmer’s Daughter Scales Tallest African Peak |

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of a farmer from Hatpipliya ascended Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. Sonika Jat, daughter of Shyamlal Jat of village Navdakhedi in Hatpipalya accomplished this feat by hoisting the tri-colour atop the peak.

Sonika's journey to this pinnacle of achievement began with her upbringing in a farming family, instilling in her the values of hard work and perseverance. Despite her rural origins, she pursued her education diligently, currently studying for a BSc in Indore.

The triumphant moment came on the evening of March 14, when Sonika embarked on her ascent from Marango Gate in Tanzania, braving the formidable challenges that lay ahead. Overcoming physical and mental obstacles, she conquered the treacherous terrain of Kilimanjaro, a dry and rocky mountain with temperatures plunging to as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius and fierce winds reaching speeds of 120 to 140 km per hour.

With each step, Sonika pushed herself further, her determination unwavering even in the face of adversity. Despite experiencing symptoms of mountain sickness and physical discomfort, she remained resolute in her mission to unfurl the Indian flag at the summit.

Her journey was fraught with peril, with each camp presenting its own set of challenges. Yet, fueled by her unwavering resolve, Sonika pressed on, reaching Camp 3 despite deteriorating health.

As the clock struck 11 pm, Sonika embarked on the final leg of her journey, determined to etch her name in history. Battling exhaustion and physical ailments, she reached the summit at 6:45 am, becoming the first among the Indian team to achieve this remarkable feat.

Sonika's achievement not only brings honour to her family, district and nation but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for women empowerment and education.